The Co-operative Funeralcare Corby
1 Darley Dale Road
Corby, Northamptonshire NN17 2DE
01536 203076
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
14:30
Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium
Kettering
Notice Condolences

Joyce Wilson Notice
Wilson Joyce Margaret Aged 89 years on June 5th 2019
at Seagrave Care Home.
Beloved wife of the late Roy Wilson, mother to Colin, Sue, Ian and Stuart, grandmother to Paul and Richard.
She will be sadly missed by
all the family.
Joyce's funeral service will be held
at the Albert Munn Chapel, Warren
Hill Crematorium Kettering on
Friday 21st June at 2.30pm.
All flowers and further enquiries please to Co-operative Funeralcare, Darley Dale Road, Corby 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 13, 2019
