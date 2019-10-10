|
LEESE On 3rd October 2019, peacefully at home Joyce aged 86 years. Now reunited with her husband Sid. Amazing mum to Joy and Robert. Devoted nan of Benn, Sam, Grace, Samantha, Claire and James. Cherised WooHoo to Ava, Charlie and Edyth. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Joyce's funeral service will be held at the Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on Monday 14th October at 3.30 pm. Family flowers only by request. All further enquiries please to Co-operative Funeralcare, Darley Dale Road, Corby 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 10, 2019