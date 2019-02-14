Home

POWERED BY

Services
Averil Phillips and Family
Northampton House, Station Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN157HH
(153) 651-1197
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
13:30
Albert Munn Chapel of Kettering Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Hindle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Hindle

Notice Condolences

Joyce Hindle Notice
HINDLE Joyce Passed away on 8th February 2019,
Joy aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late John
and sister of the late Betty.
She will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at the
Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Wednesday 27th February at 1.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please
all enquiries to:

Averil Phillips & Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.