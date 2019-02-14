|
|
|
HINDLE Joyce Passed away on 8th February 2019,
Joy aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late John
and sister of the late Betty.
She will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at the
Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Wednesday 27th February at 1.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please
all enquiries to:
Averil Phillips & Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More