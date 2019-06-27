|
|
|
Legge Joy Peacefully on 20th June 2019,
Joy aged 90 years formerly of
Browning Avenue, Kettering.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Joy's funeral service will be held at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering
on Thursday 11th July at 11:30am. Family flowers only, donations if desired are being received for
Cransley Hospice.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
92a London Road, Kettering, NN15 7QD. Tel: 01536 513123
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 27, 2019
