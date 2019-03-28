Bellamy Josie March 25th is your

5th Memorial Day,

and your ever loving family

would like to say.



We still can't believe you

are no longer here,

but treasured memories

we hold so dear.



Our lives we live as you

would want us to,

united in our love for

the wonderful you.

Pain free and at peace

we hope you are,

watching over us from

a heavenly star.



Just to see you, we wish

there was a way,

especially this coming Sunday - Mother's Day.

All we can do is send

our love up high,

on balloons we send

for you into the sky.



Forever in our hearts from

Richard, Debbie, Barry, Karen, Steve,

Elliot, Devon, Nevaeh, Kristy, Wesley,

Mason, Leyton & Gavin

xxxxxxxxxxxxx Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More