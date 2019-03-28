|
|
|
Bellamy Josie March 25th is your
5th Memorial Day,
and your ever loving family
would like to say.
We still can't believe you
are no longer here,
but treasured memories
we hold so dear.
Our lives we live as you
would want us to,
united in our love for
the wonderful you.
Pain free and at peace
we hope you are,
watching over us from
a heavenly star.
Just to see you, we wish
there was a way,
especially this coming Sunday - Mother's Day.
All we can do is send
our love up high,
on balloons we send
for you into the sky.
Forever in our hearts from
Richard, Debbie, Barry, Karen, Steve,
Elliot, Devon, Nevaeh, Kristy, Wesley,
Mason, Leyton & Gavin
xxxxxxxxxxxxx
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More