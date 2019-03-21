|
|
|
YORK née White Peacefully on
16th March 2019 at
Kettering General Hospital,
Josephine aged 83 years
of Irthlingborough.
Beloved wife of Norman.
Josie will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
at St. Peter's Church Irthlingborough
on Wednesday 27th March
at 1.00pm followed by interment
at Irthlingborough New Cemetery.
Flowers may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden,
NN10 0LZ Tel. 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 21, 2019
