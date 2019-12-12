|
|
|
WARD Josephine Beryl Peacefully on
6th December 2019,
Jo, aged 92 years.
Reunited with her
beloved husband Des.
Loving mum of Ian and mother in law
of Wendy, also devoted grandma
of Harriette and Elliott.
She will be greatly missed by
all her family and friends.
Jo's funeral service will be held at
St Mary The Virgin Church, Burton Latimer on Monday 23rd December at 11am followed by a committal service at Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering.
All flowers and further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
92a London Road, Kettering, NN15 7QD Tel. 01536 513123
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 12, 2019