The Co-operative Funeralcare Kettering
92a London Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 7QD
01536 513123
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
13:30
Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium
Kettering
Joseph Ford-John Notice
FORD-JOHN Joseph Peacefully on 6th December at Gabriel Court Care Home, John aged 101 years. Reunited with his beloved wife Ruth. Loving dad of Andrew and Robert,
also a devoted grandad to his grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
John's funeral service will be held at the Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on Thursday 2nd January at 1.30pm. Flowers and all further enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 92a London Road, Kettering NN15 7QD. Tel: 01536 513123
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 19, 2019
