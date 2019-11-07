Home

John Wookey

John Wookey Notice
Wookey John Peacefully on 26th October 2019,
aged 88 years of Raunds.
Reunited with his beloved wife Yvonne. Devoted Dad of Linda.
Loving Grandad (Poppa) of Alex and Ryan. Great Grandad of Edward.
He will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
John's funeral service will be held at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on Thursday 14th November at 2pm.
No flowers and no black to be worn by request. Donations if desired are being received at the service for the
British Heart Foundation.
All further enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 59 Brook Street, Raunds, NN9 6LL. Tel: 01933 623432
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 7, 2019
