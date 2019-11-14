|
|
|
TOPHAM Suddenly & unexpected on
26th October, 2019.
John aged 75 years of Raunds.
Beloved husband of the late Josie.
Loving dad of
Sarah, Tracy & Simon,
Chris & John (sons in law).
Dearest grandad of Charlotte & James.
Funeral service will take place
at Nene Valley Crematorium, on
Friday 22nd November at 11.00 a.m.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for the Royal
Agricultural Benevolent Institution
may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons
Independent Family Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden.
NN10 0LZ 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 14, 2019