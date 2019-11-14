|
TANSEY On November 1st 2019 at Orchard House Barton Seagrave, John, aged 89 years. Beloved husband of Margaret, their five children and their families, much loved husband of Mary, her children and their families. He will be very sadly missed by all his family and friends. Requiem Mass for John will be held at St Brendan's Church, Beanfield Avenue, Corby on Friday 29th November at 10.00 am followed by interment at Shire Lodge Cemetery. Reception into church on Thursday 28th November at 4.30 pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations to the Alzheimer's Society will be gratefully received.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare, Darley Dale Road, Corby 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 14, 2019