Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Corby
1 Darley Dale Road
Corby, Northamptonshire NN17 2DE
01536 203076
Requiem Mass
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:00
St Brendan's Church
Beanfield Avenue
Corby
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Tansey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Tansey

Notice Condolences

John Tansey Notice
TANSEY On November 1st 2019 at Orchard House Barton Seagrave, John, aged 89 years. Beloved husband of Margaret, their five children and their families, much loved husband of Mary, her children and their families. He will be very sadly missed by all his family and friends. Requiem Mass for John will be held at St Brendan's Church, Beanfield Avenue, Corby on Friday 29th November at 10.00 am followed by interment at Shire Lodge Cemetery. Reception into church on Thursday 28th November at 4.30 pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations to the Alzheimer's Society will be gratefully received.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare, Darley Dale Road, Corby 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -