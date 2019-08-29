Home

Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:00
Nene Valley Crematorium
SIMON John Baptiste Peacefully passed away with his four eldest children by his side at Northampton General Hospital on Saturday 10th August 2019. The funeral service will be held at
Nene Valley Crematorium on
Friday 13th September 2019 at
12:00 noon.
Flowers and donations for
Diabetes UK (Northampton)
if desired may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 29, 2019
