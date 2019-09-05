|
|
|
SANDERS Passed away peacefully,
surrounded by his family on
18th August, John aged 75 years.
Beloved Husband to the late Marion, loving Dad to Michelle and Jason and wonderful Grandad to Bethané-Rose.
He will be greatly missed
by all of his family and friends.
The service will be a celebration of John's life and as such
the family would
prefer no black ties please.
The funeral service will take place at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 20th September at 3pm.
Flowers or donations for
Macmillan Cancer Support may be sent c/o Jack Warwick Independent
Family Funeral Service,
2a Wallis Road, Kettering NN15 6NX (01536) 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 5, 2019