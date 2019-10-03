|
|
|
RENNIE On 29th September 2019 at
Kettering General Hospital, after a short illness, John, aged 87 years.
Much loved husband of the late
Edith, father of Louise and Allison,
father-in-law of Stephen and Craig,
much loved grandad of David,
Bradley and Lloyd and beloved
great grandad of Sophia and Noah.
John's funeral service will be held at
the Edgar Newman Chapel, Warren
Hill Crematorium, Kettering on
Friday 11th October at 11.00 am.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations will be received on the
day for Cancer Research.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare, Darley Dale Road, Corby, 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 3, 2019