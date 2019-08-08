Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Resources
More Obituaries for John Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Phillips

Notice Condolences

John Phillips Notice
PHILLIPS Peacefully on 27th July, 2019 at Northampton General Hospital.
John aged 81 years of Irthlingborough.
Beloved husband of Anne,
loving dad of Anne and Shirley,
adored grampy of Ross, Natasha, Chantelle, Bradd and Brodie,
devoted great grampy of Brayden, Theo, Zak, Bella-Brooke and Mercedes.
Funeral service will take place at
St. Peter's Church, Irthlingborough on Friday 16th August at 1.00 p.m.
followed by committal at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for W.N.A.A. (Air Ambulance) may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons Independent Family Funeral
Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden NN10 0LZ Tel 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A Abbott & Sons LTD
Download Now