PHILLIPS Peacefully on 27th July, 2019 at Northampton General Hospital.
John aged 81 years of Irthlingborough.
Beloved husband of Anne,
loving dad of Anne and Shirley,
adored grampy of Ross, Natasha, Chantelle, Bradd and Brodie,
devoted great grampy of Brayden, Theo, Zak, Bella-Brooke and Mercedes.
Funeral service will take place at
St. Peter's Church, Irthlingborough on Friday 16th August at 1.00 p.m.
followed by committal at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for W.N.A.A. (Air Ambulance) may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons Independent Family Funeral
Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden NN10 0LZ Tel 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 8, 2019