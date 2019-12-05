Home

A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
PEER Suddenly on 13th November 2019
whilst on holiday in Norway,
John, aged 68 years,
of Irthlingborough.
A beloved Brother and Uncle
who will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place
at Nene Valley Crematorium on
Tuesday 10th December at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only, donations for
W.N.A.A. (Air Ambulance)
may be sent to A. Abbott and Sons
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden NN10 0LZ.
Tel.01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 5, 2019
