PEACOCK John Of Pathfield Lodge Care Home
passed away peacefully on
2nd May 2019, aged 60 years.
Much loved brother of Patricia, Terry, Maureen and Michael, brother-in-law John, sister-in-law Sarah
and their families.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 7th June, 11.00am at
Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough.
Family flowers only please,
enquiries to Toby Hunt Funeral Service, Tel: 01604 811129
www.crowsonstobyhuntfd.co.uk
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 30, 2019
