Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Peacock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Peacock

Notice Condolences

John Peacock Notice
PEACOCK John Of Pathfield Lodge Care Home
passed away peacefully on
2nd May 2019, aged 60 years.
Much loved brother of Patricia, Terry, Maureen and Michael, brother-in-law John, sister-in-law Sarah
and their families.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 7th June, 11.00am at
Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough.
Family flowers only please,
enquiries to Toby Hunt Funeral Service, Tel: 01604 811129
www.crowsonstobyhuntfd.co.uk
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.