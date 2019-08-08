Home

Jack Warwick Funeral Service (Kettering)
2a Wallis Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 6NX
01536 485635
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
14:00
Central Methodist Church
Kettering
John Ownsworth Notice
OWNSWORTH Passed away on 1st August,
John aged 73 years.
Beloved Husband of Maureen and loving Dad of Lisa and Sarah.
A dear Granddad to Anna,
Rachel and Clara.
He will be sadly missed
by all of the family.
Funeral service to take place at the Central Methodist Church, Kettering on Monday 19th August at 2pm.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired to the Centenary Wing, Kettering General Hospital may be given on the day or sent to:

Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 8, 2019
