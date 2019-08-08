|
|
|
OWNSWORTH Passed away on 1st August,
John aged 73 years.
Beloved Husband of Maureen and loving Dad of Lisa and Sarah.
A dear Granddad to Anna,
Rachel and Clara.
He will be sadly missed
by all of the family.
Funeral service to take place at the Central Methodist Church, Kettering on Monday 19th August at 2pm.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired to the Centenary Wing, Kettering General Hospital may be given on the day or sent to:
Jack Warwick Independent
Family Funeral Service,
2a Wallis Road, Kettering, NN15 6NX
(01536) 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 8, 2019