Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:30
Grantham Crematorium
John Moreland Notice
MORELAND John On Thursday 22nd August 2019 after a long illness borne so courageously.
Beloved husband to Julie, father to Philip, David and Su and grandfather to Grace, Marnie, Lois and Lily.

Cremation and service at
Grantham Crematorium on Tuesday 10th September at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for Childrens Cancer and Leukemia Group if desired, a collection will be taken at the service or c/o and all enquiries to:
Robert Holland Funeral Directors
St Catherine's Rd, Grantham NG31 6TS
Tel : 01476 594422.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 5, 2019
