John McMillan Notice
McMILLAN
John of Barton Seagrave, passed away peacefully at home in the presence of his family on 8th October 2019, aged 81 years. So very dearly loved husband of Tina, much loved and respected dad of Tim and Jamie, daughter-in-law Laura and devoted grandad of Ben, Gemma and Jasmine. Also, a loved brother and uncle to his family. Funeral Service at
St Boltoph's Church, Barton Seagrave, on Tuesday 22nd October at 1.15pm, followed by cremation. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Headcase Cancer Trust may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk
or sent to J. Stamp & Sons,
Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN.
Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 17, 2019
