Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Corby
1 Darley Dale Road
Corby, Northamptonshire NN17 2DE
01536 203076
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00
St Andrew's Church
Occupation Road
Corby
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John McLean
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John McLean

Notice Condolences

John McLean Notice
McLEAN On November 11th 2019,
peacefully at his home in Corby, John aged 83 years.
Beloved husband of
the late Betty.
He will be sadly missed.
John's funeral service will be held at
St Andrew's Church, Occupation Road,
Corby on Tuesday November 26th
at 10.00 am followed by interment
at Shire Lodge Cemetery.
Family flowers only by request,
donations for West Glebe Day Service
will be collected at the funeral.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby
01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -