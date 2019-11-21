|
|
|
McLEAN On November 11th 2019,
peacefully at his home in Corby, John aged 83 years.
Beloved husband of
the late Betty.
He will be sadly missed.
John's funeral service will be held at
St Andrew's Church, Occupation Road,
Corby on Tuesday November 26th
at 10.00 am followed by interment
at Shire Lodge Cemetery.
Family flowers only by request,
donations for West Glebe Day Service
will be collected at the funeral.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby
01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 21, 2019