MARSHALL John Lynne, Gladys and family wish to
thank everyone who attended John's funeral. It was a great comfort to
see many of John's friends, family,
golf buddies, fellow Rotarians and business associates fill the Church
to celebrate his life.
We also wish to express sincere
thanks for the kind messages of sympathy, love and support and for
the kind and generous donations to Cransley Hospice and Marie Curie Cancer Care. Sincere thanks to
Rev. Hannah Jeffery for the lovely services, J. Stamp & Sons and
The Ritz at Desborough.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 7, 2019