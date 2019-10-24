Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
12:00
St Giles Church
Desborough
Marshall John Richard On 15th October 2019, after a long illness bravely borne, John passed away peacefully in the presence of his family, aged 66 years. He was the beloved son of Gladys and the late Bill, loving husband of Lynne, devoted father of Matthew, Gavin, Maddie & Lucie. John was also the very proud and devoted granddad of Albert.
'He is forever in our hearts
and memories.'
Funeral Service at St Giles Church, Desborough on Tuesday, 29th October at 12 noon followed by cremation at Kettering. Family flowers only, donations if desired for Cransley Hospice and Marie Curie Cancer Care may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel. 01858 462524.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 24, 2019
