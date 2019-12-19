|
|
|
Kitchen From Finedon, passed away on 11th December 2019.
Beloved husband of the late Hazel and a loving dad to
Sue and Johnnie.
John will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
John's Funeral service will be held at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium on
Thursday 2nd January at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations, if desired, are being received at the service
for Cransley Hospice.
All further enquiries to
JR Norris and Son,
59 Edinburgh Road,
Kettering, NN16 8NZ
Tel 01536 483 220
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 19, 2019