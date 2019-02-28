|
|
|
KIMBELL John Lacy On 9th February 2019, suddenly
at his home in Broughton,
John aged 72 years.
He was a husband, dad and grandad and will be loved and sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
John's funeral service will be
held at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Monday 4th March at 10am.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations if desired are being received by the family for the Warwick and Northamptonhire Air Ambulance.
All further enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 92a London Road, Kettering, NN15 7QD. Tel: 01536 513123
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 28, 2019
