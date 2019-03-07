Home

John Holloway Notice
HOLLOWAY Suddenly on 22nd February 2019,
John Terence, aged 83 years of Rushden. Wonderful, devoted and dearly loved husband of Joy for
58 years. Dearest Father of Joanne, Andrew and Caroline (daughter in
law). Loving grandfather of Adam, Natalie, Ashleigh and Cameron and
dear Great Grandfather of Millie.
Friend of many as compiler for many
years of the Rushden Childrens
Society twice yearly quiz.
Funeral service and interment at
St. Leonards Church, Catworth, Cambs on Wednesday 20th March at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations
if desired in John's memory for Prostate Cancer UK may be sent to
A Abbott and Sons, Independent Family Funeral Directors, Bedford Road,
Rushden, NN10 OLZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 7, 2019
