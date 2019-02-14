|
|
|
HIPWELL John Newman Passed away peacefully
at home in Glendon
after a long illness bravely borne
on 7th February 2019 aged 86 years.
Beloved husband of Margaret,
dearest father of Martin and Carole,
Christopher and Penny, Louise and Phil.
Grandfather to Rupert, Bridget,
Abbey and Daniel.
Will be very sadly missed.
Funeral service to be held at
All Saints Church, Rushton on
Thursday 21st February at 1.00 p.m.
followed by burial.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired for
the Alzheimer's Society
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips & Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 14, 2019
