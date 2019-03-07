|
Fowler John Brown Beloved Father, Grandad
and Great Grandad,
died Monday 4th March,
aged 79 years, after his courageous fight with illness came to an end.
He will be greatly missed by
family and all those who knew him,
as he joins his late wife in the stars.
Funeral Service to take place
on Monday 18th March 2019,
Wessex Vale Crematorium,
West End Southampton,
SO30 2HL at 10:45 am.
Flowers welcome, donations if desired
instead of flowers will be
to the local hospice c/o
R C Payne & Son,
485 Bitterne Road East, Bitterne, Southampton
SO18 5EQ
Tel: 02380449111
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 7, 2019
