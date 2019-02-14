|
Dunkley John Sandra, Susan and Julie
would like to thank all family
and wonderful friends who have
shown such kindness and
expressed sympathy in
the sad loss of their
very dear father - John.
Special thanks are extended
to Father Mac Donald for
a comforting service,
Abbotts Funeral Directors and
to all those who attended
the funeral service.
The donations for
Cancer Research UK,
British Heart Foundation and
Alzheimer's Society are
greatly appreciated and
are still being received by
A. Abbott and Sons,
Funeral Directors, Rushden.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 14, 2019
