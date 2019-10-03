|
|
|
DIXON Peacefully on 29th September 2019,
John, aged 83 years, of Rushden.
Much loved husband of Brenda.
Loving dad of Simon and Helen.
Dearest grandad of Robert and Naomi.
Big brother of Malcolm and Joyce.
A Service of Thanksgiving will
take place at St. Mary's Church,
Rushden on Wednesday 23rd October
at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for Parkinson's UK
or Christian Aid may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons, Independent
Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden,
NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 3, 2019