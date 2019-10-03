Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Resources
More Obituaries for John Dixon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Dixon

Notice Condolences

John Dixon Notice
DIXON Peacefully on 29th September 2019,
John, aged 83 years, of Rushden.
Much loved husband of Brenda.
Loving dad of Simon and Helen.
Dearest grandad of Robert and Naomi.
Big brother of Malcolm and Joyce.
A Service of Thanksgiving will
take place at St. Mary's Church,
Rushden on Wednesday 23rd October
at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for Parkinson's UK
or Christian Aid may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons, Independent
Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden,
NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A Abbott & Sons LTD
Download Now