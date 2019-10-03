|
|
|
John Edward Collier Of Bedford and latterly Rushden
Passed away peacefully at
Bedford Hospital on
20th September 2019,
after a short illness.
Dearly loved Husband of Celia
(née Keep) (deceased) and Anne. Beloved Father to Tracy and Andrew and cherished Grandfather.
A service to celebrate John's life will be held at 12:15 on Thursday 10th October 2019 at Norse Road Crematorium.
All welcome.
Family flowers only. Donations in John's memory to Parkinson's UK can be made via www.memorygiving.com
or sent c/o Neville Funerals,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford. MK41 7TE Telephone 01234 359529.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 3, 2019