Jack Warwick Funeral Service (Kettering)
2a Wallis Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 6NX
01536 485635
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
12:00
Edgar Newman Chapel, Kettering Crematorium
John Coles Notice
COLES John Passed away peacefully in
Kettering General Hospital
on 10th August, aged 86 years.
Beloved Husband to Sheila,
loving Dad to Deena and Kerry
and Father-in-law to Albis and Wayne.
A wonderful Gramps
and Great Gramps.
The funeral Service will take place at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Wednesday 21st August at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only please but donations for Dementia UK and the
British Heart Foundation
may be sent to:

Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road,
Kettering, Northants
NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 15, 2019
