|
|
|
APPLETON Peacefully after a short illness, John, aged 84 years of Higham Ferrers.
Beloved husband of the late Shirley.
A much loved and adored
father and grandfather.
Following a private cremation a
Service of Thanksgiving will take place at St Mary's Church, Higham Ferrers
on Wednesday 10th July at 2.00p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired for Alzheimer's Society may be sent to A. Abbott and Sons,
Independent Family Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 4, 2019