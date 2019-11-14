|
|
|
SIMS On October 28th 2019,
peacefully at
Glenmoor Care Home, Corby,
Joe, aged 83 years.
Beloved husband of Monica.
Much loved dad of David, Kevin and Jackie and grandad
to all his grandchildren.
He will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Joe's Requiem Mass will be held at
Our Lady of Walsingham Church, Occupation Road, Corby on
Friday 15th November at 9:00 am followed by interment at
Shire Lodge Cemetery.
Reception into Church on
Thursday 14th November at 4:30 pm. Donations will be received on the day. All flowers and further enquires please to Co-operative Funeralcare, Darley Dale Road, Corby 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 14, 2019