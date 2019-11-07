|
|
|
SIMS On October 28th 2019, peacefully at Glenmoor Care Home, Corby.
Joe, aged 83 years.
Beloved wife of Monica, much loved dad of David, Kevin and Jackie
and grandad to all his grandchildren.
He will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
Joe's Requiem Mass will be held at
Our Lady of Walsingham Church, Occupation Road, Corby on
Friday 15th November at 9:00am, followed by interment at
Shire Lodge Cemetery,
Reception into church on
Thursday 14th November at 4:30 pm. All flowers and further enquiries please to Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby,
01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 7, 2019