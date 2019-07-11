|
|
|
Short On July 1st 2019, Joe sadly passed away at Northampton General Hospital.
Loving husband to Maisie.
A much loved father and grandfather. Joe's requiem mass will be held at
St Brendan's Church,
Beanfield Avenue, Corby on Thursday 18th July at 10:00am, followed by interment at Shire Lodge Cemetery.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired are being received for the Stroke Association.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare, Darley Dale Road, Corby 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 11, 2019