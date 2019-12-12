Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
14:30
St.Peters Church
Irthlingborough
Joe Hulatt
HULATT Peacefully on 3rd December 2019
at Acacia Lodge, Joe, aged 90 years
of Irthlingborough.
Beloved husband of the late Joyce.
Much loved dad, grandad
and great grandad.
The funeral service will be held
at St.Peters Church , Irthlingborough
on Wednesday 18th December
at 2.30 p.m followed by
a committal at Kettering Crematorium.
No flowers by request
donations if desired for
St. Peters Church may be sent to
A. Abbott & Sons, Bedford Road,
Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 12, 2019
