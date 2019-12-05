Home

Horlick Joanna Margaret Passed away on
23rd November,
aged 75 years.
Will be sadly missed by her
daughter Stephanie, son-in -law Graham and son Jonathan.
Also Grandchildren Fiona,
Sophie & Brandon.
The funeral service will take place on Thursday 12th December at 11am at Doddington Rd Cemetery Chapel.
Flowers welcome or donations to the Millennium Elephant Foundation
kindly received by John Drage c/o
John Drage Funeral Directors,
60 Croyland Rd, Wellingborough
NN8 2AU
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 5, 2019
