Walsh Joan Passed away at Kettering General Hospital on 29th April 2019, aged 76 years.
Much loved mum of Karen and Craig, mother-in-law of Graham and Christine, loving granny of Lewis, Charlotte, Jack and Callum.
Funeral service will be held on Friday 7th June at 1.30pm at the Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium.
Donations if desired to Central German Shepherd rescue (CGSR) can be made on the day. Flowers to be sent to Margaret Rose Funeral Services,
tel 01536 203045
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 30, 2019
