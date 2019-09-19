|
|
|
TYLER Joan Barbara Of Wisbech passed away peacefully on 9th September 2019, aged 96 years.
A devoted wife of the late John
and mother of Roy, William, Robert, John and Mark.
Joan will be very much missed by all her family and friends.
Joan's funeral service will be held at the Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium , Kettering on Friday
27th September at 9:30 am.
Family flowers only by request but donations are being received for British Red Cross.
All further enquiries please to
Co - operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby.
01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 19, 2019