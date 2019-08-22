Home

Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00
All Saints Church
Souldrop
Joan Richards

Joan Richards Notice
RICHARDS Peacefully on 18th August 2019.
Joan aged 96 years of Rushden. Beloved wife of the late Eric.
Much loved mother of David and
Nigel and his wife Deb.
Loving Granny of Caroline.
The funeral service will be held at
All Saints Church, Souldrop on Monday 9th September at 11.00 a.m. followed by an interment in the churchyard.
No flowers by request, donations if desired for British Heart Foundation may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons, Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
Tel 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 22, 2019
