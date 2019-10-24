|
|
|
Reading Joan Gwendoline Passed away peacefully on
13th October, aged 97,
at Kettering General Hospital.
Beloved wife of the late Bernard,
a dearly loved mum, grandmother
and great-grandmother.
The funeral service will take place
at Nene Valley Crematorium,
Doddington Road, Wellingborough
on Tuesday October 29th at 2pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Bright Horizons
Foundation for Children, to
Chambers and Brighty,
5-9 Buckwell End, Wellingborough, NN8 4LR, telephone 01933 222707.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 24, 2019