Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chambers & Brighty Funeral Directors (Wellingborough)
5-9 Buckwell End
Wellingborough, Northamptonshire NN8 4LR
01933 222707
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
14:00
Nene Valley Crematorium
Doddington Road
Wellingborough
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Reading
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Reading

Notice Condolences

Joan Reading Notice
Reading Joan Gwendoline Passed away peacefully on
13th October, aged 97,
at Kettering General Hospital.
Beloved wife of the late Bernard,
a dearly loved mum, grandmother
and great-grandmother.
The funeral service will take place
at Nene Valley Crematorium,
Doddington Road, Wellingborough
on Tuesday October 29th at 2pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Bright Horizons
Foundation for Children, to
Chambers and Brighty,
5-9 Buckwell End, Wellingborough, NN8 4LR, telephone 01933 222707.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.