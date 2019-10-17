Home

POWERED BY

Services
Averil Phillips and Family
Northampton House, Station Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN157HH
(153) 651-1197
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Pitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Pitt

Notice Condolences

Joan Pitt Notice
PITT Joan Passed away on 8th October 2019
at Claremont Parkway, Kettering
aged 98 years.
Beloved wife of the late Bill,
dearly loved mum of Carole and Avril,
mother-in-law of John,
a loving grandma,
great grandma and
great, great grandma.
Funeral service to be held at
the Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Thursday 31st October at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
but donations, if desired for
Marlow House,
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.