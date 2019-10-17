|
|
|
PITT Joan Passed away on 8th October 2019
at Claremont Parkway, Kettering
aged 98 years.
Beloved wife of the late Bill,
dearly loved mum of Carole and Avril,
mother-in-law of John,
a loving grandma,
great grandma and
great, great grandma.
Funeral service to be held at
the Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Thursday 31st October at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
but donations, if desired for
Marlow House,
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 17, 2019