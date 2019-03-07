Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toby Hunt Funeral Service (Oundle, Peterborough)
48 Barnwell
Peterborough, Northamptonshire PE8 5PS
01832 272269
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Kerfoot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Kerfoot

Notice Condolences

Joan Kerfoot Notice
KERFOOT Joan Eileen Of Weldon passed away at
Kettering General Hospital on the
20th February 2019, aged 82 years.
Loving wife of the late David.
Much loved mum to Trevor and Elaine.
Dearest nan to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday 14th March, 11.00am at
St Mary's Church, Weldon followed
by an interment in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for The Air Ambulance Service
C/o Crowsons Funeral Directors,
48 Barnwell, Oundle, PE8 5PS
www.crowsonstobyhuntfd.co.uk
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.