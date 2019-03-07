|
KERFOOT Joan Eileen Of Weldon passed away at
Kettering General Hospital on the
20th February 2019, aged 82 years.
Loving wife of the late David.
Much loved mum to Trevor and Elaine.
Dearest nan to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday 14th March, 11.00am at
St Mary's Church, Weldon followed
by an interment in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for The Air Ambulance Service
C/o Crowsons Funeral Directors,
48 Barnwell, Oundle, PE8 5PS
www.crowsonstobyhuntfd.co.uk
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 7, 2019
