|
|
|
JONES Peacefully at
Tasker House Wellingborough
on Wednesday 9th October 2019,
Joan aged 89 years.
Loving wife of the late David
and beloved mother of Jane.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
at Nene Valley Crematorium,
Wellingborough on Monday
21st October 2019 at 2pm.
Donations in memory of Joan
to Guide Dogs For The Blind
may be placed in the donation box
on leaving the chapel or
sent directly to the charity.
All further enquiries please to
Chambers and Brighty
Funeral Directors, Buckwell End,
Wellingborough, NN8 4LR.
Tel 01933 222707.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 17, 2019