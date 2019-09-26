Home

Hearn Joan Passed away peacefully on
16th September 2019, aged 91 years.
Wife of the late Peter,
loving mum of Richard,
Elaine and Julie,
dear mother-in-law to
Anne, Pete and Mark,
loved nan to all her grandchildren
and great grandchildren.
Funeral service to be held at
Nene Valley Crematorium,
Wellingborough on
Thursday 3rd October at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, for
The British Heart Foundation
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 26, 2019
