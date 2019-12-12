|
|
|
HARRISON Joan Aged 95 years, sadly passed away at
Kettering General Hospital
on 23rd November 2019.
Much loved mum, nan,
great nan and great-great nan.
Always in our hearts and never
to be forgotten.
The funeral will be held at
11.00am on Monday 16th December
at Nene Valley Crematorium.
Family flowers only but if desired, donations for Guide Dogs For The Blind can be placed in the box on leaving
the chapel or sent c/o
Bruce Carter & Son, Havelock Street, Wellingborough NN8 4QA
Tel: 01933 223228
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 12, 2019