A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:30
Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium
DUNNING Peacefully on 4th October 2019
at Kettering General Hospital, Joan,
aged 88 years, of Wellingborough.
Beloved wife of the late Kenneth.
Loving mum of Stephen and Helen.
Much loved nanny of
Emily, Jemma and Alice.
The Funeral Service will take
place at Albert Munn Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Thursday 24th October at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Kidney Research UK may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons,
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden, Northants,
NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 17, 2019
