BICKERSTAFF Joan Patricia
(née Dowding) Passed away peacefully on 4th March aged 94 years after a long illness.
Dearly loved wife of the late Arthur. Loving mum of Alan and Diane
and grannie to Ashley & Sarah
and Carl & Helen.
Special thanks to the staff
at St. Ann's Care Home and latterly, Shire Lodge Nursing Home (Corby)
for their loving care and support.
The funeral service will take place
at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Wednesday 20th March at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please but donations for Alzheimer's Research UK may be sent to Jack Warwick Independent Family Funeral Service,
2a Wallis Road, Kettering, Northants, NN15 6NX. Tel: 01536 485635.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 14, 2019
